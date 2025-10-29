LHCBA flays move to allow law officers help in PbBC polls

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has condemned a recent amendment to rule 28A of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 1976, which allows federal and provincial law officers and prosecutor general to assist the returning officer in conducting the upcoming election of the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LHCBA President Malik Asif Nissoana and other leaders of the Hamid Khan-led professional group, said the new clause is a deliberate attempt to interfere with the independence of bar elections and exert political influence over lawyers’ representative bodies.

Mr Nissoana said that under the amendment, returning officers or advocate generals may now appoint any law officer—such as an additional or assistant advocate/attorney general or a prosecutor general’s representative—to oversee elections in district headquarters. He warned that this move is tantamount to using government machinery to influence bar politics and undermines the autonomy of the legal community.

He urged the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) to take immediate notice of the amendment and raise the issue before the Supreme Court.

The LHCBA president stated that bar elections must remain free from governmental interference and political manipulation.

