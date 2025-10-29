E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Police recover man kidnapped days back

Our Correspondent Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Rajanpur police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered a man, who was kidnapped a few days ago in Rujhan area.

A case had already been registered against the Katcha criminals at the Rujhan police station.

According to a police spokesperson, upon receiving information that the kidnappers were moving Abdul Razzaq to another location, the Rajanpur police launched an intelligence-based operation. The action led to a heavy exchange of fire between the police and the criminals. However, due to the timely action and effective operational strategy of the Rajanpur police, the kidnappers were forced to flee, abandoning the abductee and leading to his safe recovery.

District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad said a search operation is ongoing in various areas to arrest the fleeing criminals.

OPERATION: The Dera Ghazi Khan Forest Circle conducted an operation against alleged land grabbers who illegally occupied forest land.

As per details, the Forests administrator for the DG Khan Circle took action against alleged illegal land occupants in the Machhu subdivision on Oct 24 and 27.

According to the administrator, approximately 115 temporary structures and makeshift settlements were demolished during the operation, resulting in the recovery of a total of 25 acres of land.

The operation was conducted with the cooperation of the district administration and police.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe