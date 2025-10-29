Police recover man kidnapped days back

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Rajanpur police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered a man, who was kidnapped a few days ago in Rujhan area.

A case had already been registered against the Katcha criminals at the Rujhan police station.

According to a police spokesperson, upon receiving information that the kidnappers were moving Abdul Razzaq to another location, the Rajanpur police launched an intelligence-based operation. The action led to a heavy exchange of fire between the police and the criminals. However, due to the timely action and effective operational strategy of the Rajanpur police, the kidnappers were forced to flee, abandoning the abductee and leading to his safe recovery.

District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad said a search operation is ongoing in various areas to arrest the fleeing criminals.

OPERATION: The Dera Ghazi Khan Forest Circle conducted an operation against alleged land grabbers who illegally occupied forest land.

As per details, the Forests administrator for the DG Khan Circle took action against alleged illegal land occupants in the Machhu subdivision on Oct 24 and 27.

According to the administrator, approximately 115 temporary structures and makeshift settlements were demolished during the operation, resulting in the recovery of a total of 25 acres of land.

The operation was conducted with the cooperation of the district administration and police.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025