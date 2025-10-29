Six suspects killed in CCD ‘encounters’

LAHORE: As many as six suspects were allegedly killed during ‘encounters’ with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in various parts of the city here on Tuesday.

The encounters took place in the areas of Nishtar Colony, Green Town and Harbanspura.

A police official claimed that the two suspects were looting some citizens near Ring Road and a team of the CCD reached there on being informed about the street crime.

He said the suspects opened fire on the CCD team with an intention of killing the police personnel.

The CCD officials returned the fire which led to an armed encounter, the official claimed adding that as a result of cross firing two suspects who were later identified as Qaiser and Raza were found shot dead.

Similarly, a suspect Anas was allegedly shot dead during an encounter with the CCD team near Railways Phattak of Harbanspura.

The official claimed that two suspects were also killed in cross firing with another team of the CCD Lahore in Nishtar Colony.

He said the Model Town CCD police had stopped four suspects riding on two motorbikes for identification.

They ignored the signals and opened fire straight on the police personnel which led to an armed clash when the CCD team also retaliated.

As the guns went silent, the police found two suspects later identified as Wali and Mohsin killed ‘by the firing of their own accomplices’.

In the Green Town area, he said, a CCD team was taking a suspected criminal Ali Asad to a location for the purpose of recovery.

Suddenly, his armed accomplices attacked the police personnel and opened firing, the police official claimed.

The police team also returned fire in self-defence, he said, adding that during cross firing suspect Ali was allegedly killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

The police shifted bodies of all the killed suspects to the city morgue for postmortem examination and lodged separate cases for further investigations.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025