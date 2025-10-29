E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Punjabi film Madhaniyan hits screens on Friday

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
LAHORE: Internationally acclaimed Punjabi film Madhaniyan, presented by the Distribution Club, has officially received its censor certificate and is all set to hit cinemas this Friday across Islamabad and the Punjab circuit.

Blending sharp wit, heartfelt emotions, and wholesome family entertainment, Madhaniyan promises to deliver a complete cinematic experience for the audiences of all ages.

Set against the rich backdrop of family bonds and cultural traditions, the film explores themes of love, sibling relationships and the intricate nuances of family life. It highlights affection between a brother and sister, the humour in family banter and the beauty of traditional social customs — all captured through engaging storytelling.

Global renowned Punjabi star Neeru Bajwa takes the lead role, supported by an exceptional ensemble cast, including Raj Dhaliwal, Poonam Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi and B.N. Sharma.

Film critics have praised Madhaniyan as a complete entertainment package a perfect balance of story, emotion and performance. Releasing amid the ongoing wedding season, the film is expected to bring audiences a refreshing dose of quality entertainment and heartfelt laughter.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

