Buildings dept ‘corruption’: Whistleblower denied access to record

SAHIWAL: Despite the passage of 21 days, a local whistleblower has not received the requested information under Section 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan and the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 from the Circle Office of the Buildings Department, Sahiwal.

Under the law, the department is bound to provide information within 14 days. The application, filed under the Right to Information law, sought details of approximately a dozen development schemes listed under various Annual Development Plans in different financial years.

The applicant sought revised data of these schemes, updated budgets and amended work orders. The applicant fears unlawful increases in approved budget allocations without procedural compliance, violation of contract terms of reference, kickbacks in the revision of contracts, departmental apathy in pursuing corruption cases with the Anti-Corruption Establishment, lack of transparency in contractor payments, and the issuance of No Objection Certificates for incomplete revised schemes.

Supporting documents were attached to the RTI application, which was submitted to the Superintending Engineer, Buildings Circle Office, Sahiwal. The applicant specifically sought details of projects executed by three official contractors of Pakpattan, where Rs1.5 million was recovered in a corruption case but no contracts were terminated.

In another instance, a contract at the Directorate of the Public Prosecutor Office, Sahiwal, was allegedly manipulated under the “Item Change Head,” allowing full payment to be withdrawn from the national exchequer through kickbacks.

Similarly, the original agreement for the cattle market in Chichawatni was Rs 83.9 million, but the revised scheme led to a withdrawal of Rs 870 million. The applicant demanded details of this revised contract.

Concerns were also raised about substandard constructions in RHCs and BHUs under the 2023–24 and 2024–25 development schemes, questioning why contracts were awarded at rates 33 percent below the quoted estimates.

Further inquiries show a claim of Rs 10.08 million from 2023–24 schemes, allegedly verified without proper documentation; alleged kickbacks in awarding 2019–20 provincial building contracts to a contractor by sidelining competitors; discriminatory contractor approvals by by M&E office,

A 2016–17 scheme worth Rs. 50 million left incomplete but re-approved later in 2023–24 with a revised budget of Rs 90 million, raising concerns of duplicate funding; excess payments to a contractor in 2024 projects; duplicate payments of Rs 6 million each to two contractors for grill work at the DPO Office, Sahiwal.

A contract for construction at the DC and Commissioner Offices initially awarded 16 percent below quotation, later revised from Rs. 60 million to Rs. 300 million.

Sources close to the matter informed Dawn that the Superintending Engineer, Buildings Division, Sahiwal, issued two letters dated Oct 6 and Oct 17 to the Sub-Divisional Engineer (copies available with Dawn) requesting the provision of records under the RTI. However, the XEN Office has yet to release the requested information to the applicant.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025