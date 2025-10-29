CCD official among two arrested for trafficking, visa fraud

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone claims to have arrested two persons, including an official of the Crime Control Department (CCD), from different areas of Bahawalpur for their alleged involvement in a human smuggling and visa fraud case.

FIA sources claimed that accused Bilal Farooq, an employee of Bahawalpur CCD, allegedly extorted a sum of Rs3.74 million from a complainant to provide him with a job in Greece.

The other accused, Muhammad Sajid, had collected a sum of Rs1.8 million from another complainant to provide him work in France. After receiving the money, both accused went underground, after which the complainants registered their complaints with the FIA.

FIA also claimed to have arrested four persons, including Danish Younus, Muhammad Faisal, Jamal Bhatti and Muhammad Bilal, with ‘doubtful and incomplete’ travel documents at the time of their departure to Jeddah at Multan airport a day ago.

After their arrest, they were shifted to the FIA Multan Circle office for interrogation.

Meanwhile, customs officials at the Multan airport claimed to have confiscated 11 watches, seven mobile phones, including two I-Phones, and 25 perfumes during baggage inspection of three arriving passengers at the Multan airport.

The passengers were identified as Syed Zohaib Hassan Bokhari of Bahawalpur, Arsalan and Muhammad Asad of Multan. After confiscation of the valuables and completion of the legal process, they were allowed to go.

MURDERS: Two persons were allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Multan and Khanewal on Tuesday.

According to police sources, three alleged killers identified as Muhammad Hassan, Faisal and Faizan were arrested for allegedly killing one Imran Khan at a tailor’s shop in Mohallah Qadirabad on Khanewal Road, Multan. Police said the accused had an enmity with deceased Imran and further investigations were underway.

In another murder incident in Khanewal’s village 88/10-R, one Usman allegedly struck a brick on the chest of Liaqat, who died instantly during a scuffle over money.

Police said deceased Liaqat had given a sum of Rs300,00 to Usman three years ago for sending him abroad. Police claimed that when he demanded to return the money, Usman along with his two unidentified accomplices allegedly tortured Liaqat, who died on the spot. Usman along with his unidentified accomplices fled away, police said.

Police registered a murder case against the accused and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem examination.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025