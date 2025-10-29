E-Paper | October 29, 2025

CTD arrests TLP activist for distributing party pamphlets

Our Correspondent Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an activist of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the General Bus Stop where he was allegedly distributing party pamphlets.

The CTD alleged that Muhammad Sabir, a resident of Chak 108/9-L, tehsil Sahiwal, was distributing pamphlets and books among public having the pictures of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Saad Rizvi. Sabir was stated to be emir of the TLP, Sahiwal chapter.

Later, the CTD registered a case on the complaint of CTD Constable Waqas Sharif.

In another development, an Anti-Terrorism Court special judge cancelled pre-arrest bail of Muhammad Afzal, an office-bearer of the TLP, and handed over three activists, Maulvi Yousaf, Maulvi Farooq and Ali Imran of the TLP, to Pakpattan police on a seven-day physical remand.

The judge sent another five activists on judicial remand for four days.

They were identified as Muhammad Ashfaq, Qaisar Abbas, Shahzad Nazir, Majeed and Muhammad Rizwan. They were booked for the Oct 13 procession brought out at Jamal Chowk, Pakpattan.

BAIL: Rana Amir Shahzad, former tehsil Nazim, a prominent PTI figure and a runner-up from NA-141 (Sahiwal-I) in the 2024 election, and his manger, Rana Tahir, were was granted interim bail until Oct 30 in a land grabbing case registered with City Police Station, Sahiwal.

The interim bail was granted by Shaikh Toseefur Rehman, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sahiwal. Police reports said Rana Amir Shahzad, his manager Rana Tahir, and 19 armed security guards were booked for allegedly seizing a commercial plot valued at Rs11m on Oct 19.

The FIR claims that Shahzad and his associates unlawfully erected a boundary wall, obstructing a public access route leading to a private hospital located in Super Market, Church Road.

The case was registered on complaint of Khalid Rehman, a resident of Old Civil Lines area and the owner of the disputed seven-marla commercial plot.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

