JI vows to resist exploitation of farming community

TOBA TEK SINGH: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed that his party will not allow the exploitation of farmers, declaring that JI stands shoulder to shoulder with them at every step.

Addressing the Kisan Bachao, Pakistan Bachao Road Karwan gathering in Gojra on Tuesday evening, he said fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides had become so expensive that they were now beyond the reach of ordinary cultivators.

He demanded that the government immediately fix the wheat support price at Rs4,500 per maund (40 kg) to ensure the prosperity of farmers, adding that the country’s progress was linked to their well-being.

“If the government wants to keep the price of roti stable, it must provide subsidies on flour and reduce fertiliser and electricity prices by half,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem alleged that the assemblies were filled with individuals “elected through rigged Form 47 results,” whose failed policies had burdened the people. “Billionaires sitting in parliament have no understanding of the sufferings of farmers,” he added.

He urged the government to distribute uncultivated lands among poor farmers and waive all taxes in flood-affected areas. He also criticised inflation and high education fees, saying these had jeopardised the future of the youth.

He claimed that JI, together with the farmers, had launched a movement to bring about a change to the system. Punjab JI Emir Muhammad Javed Kasuri and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

PRLA: The Punjab government is digitising the approval process for private housing schemes across the province through the new Housing Society Management System.

Under the system, applicants seeking approval for housing schemes will submit applications online instead of visiting development authorities or other regulatory bodies.

Developed by the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), the system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency. To familiarise private developers with the new process, a training session was held on Tuesday, chaired by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General M. Asif Chaudhry.

PLRA’s team, including Director Admin Zaryab Sajid, Additional Director Muhammad Bilal, Assistant Director Uzair Shehzad, Business Analyst Muhammad Yasir, Senior Software Engineer Muzammil Safdar, and Software Engineer Abrar Ali, conducted the training session for FDA staff.

EX-PAF OFFICER DIES: A former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer, presently working as security chief of Allied Bank, Jhang region, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on Toba-Jhang Road near M-4 Interchange.

As per the police, ex-PAF officer Abdul Waheed was on way to Toba from Jhang when his motorcycle was hit by a car coming from opposite direction.

As a result, he was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Toba DHQ Hospital.

Some passersby nabbed the car driver and handed him over to Toba Saddar police.

CHILD DIES: A seven-year-old child died and five others injured when a van hit a motorcycle-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren near Chak 92-JB on Dawakhri-Pacca Anna Road in Gojra tehsil on Tuesday.

As per police, the deceased child was identified as Muhammad Ahmad.

They said the injured children and rickshaw driver Afzal were shifted to Gojra THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025