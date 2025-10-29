E-Paper | October 29, 2025

21 students injured in bus-truck collision

Our Correspondent Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
NAROWAL: As many as 21 students suffered injuries in a bus-truck collision in Sheikhupura.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rana Haroon Ali, the control room received a call from Shaheen Villas near Star Steel Mill Bypass, reporting that a student bus and a truck had collided due to speeding. Following the crash, the bus plunged into the Saim drain.

Rescue teams reached the scene immediately and, with the help of locals, pulled the injured students from the wreckage. Twenty-one students, including Muhammad Haris, Ibrahim, Nasir Mahmood, Muhammad Mujahid, Hamza Ali, Kashif Naveed, Kamran Khan, Farid Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Akmal, Abrar Hussain, and Naveed Haider, sustained serious injuries.

The rescue medical team administered first aid on-site before shifting the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura.

Eyewitnesses Arshad Ali and Muhammad Qurban confirmed that speeding was the cause of the accident. Hospital sources stated three students to be critical.

The bus was reportedly transporting students to their educational institutions at the time of the accident.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

