Drug dealer jailed for 20 years

Published October 29, 2025
OKARA: Dipalpur Additional Sessions Judge Abida Rafique sentenced a drug dealer to 20-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs0.8 million.

The Basirpur police had arrested convict Muhammad Akhtar Wattoo with 15kg charas in November 2024.

The court on concluding the trial proceedings convicted the drug dealer.

The court also ordered an additional two months of simple imprisonment if the convict failed to pay the fine. The already under custody convict was sent back to the Okara district jail to serve his term.

SHOT DEAD: A trader was allegedly shot dead on Monday night on the GT Road over a monetary dispute.

As per the FIR, registered on the complaint of victim’s son Shah Zeb, a motorcyclist fired a volley of bullets at Nasir Ahmad on the GT Road when they were returning home after closing down their shop near Dipalpur Chowk. As a result, Nasir died on the spot.

The FIR further said that victim Nasir had a monetary dispute with alleged killer Awais, who was reluctant to pay back the money to Nasir. A case was pending in a local civil court against Awais.

On the complaint of Shah Zeb, City B Division police registered a case against Awais, his brother Daim Abdullah and father Tahir, along with one unidentified suspect.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

