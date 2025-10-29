Ex-CM Gandapur opens work on Dera safe city project

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Former chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated several key police development projects in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday aimed at strengthening law enforcement agencies to improve public safety.

The projects include the safe city initiative, police facilitation centre, command and control centre, traffic headquarters, reconstruction of police stations, police lines, the district police office, and the regional police office.

Dera division commissioner Zafarul Islam Khattak, regional police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, and district police officer Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad were also present at the inaugural ceremony of the projects.

On the occasion, Mr Gandapur said that these projects would significantly improve police performance, enhance public service delivery, and modernise security arrangements across the district. He emphasised that providing modern facilities to the police and ensuring efficient services for citizens had been a top priority of the PTI government.

He added that the provincial government had allocated substantial funds for modern weapons, bomb-proof vehicles, construction of police stations, checkpoints, and offices to improve the efficiency and safety of the police force.

Mr Gandapur said that a secure and well-equipped police force would be able to deliver better services, ensuring peace, protection, and justice for the people.

During a briefing, DPO Sajjad Ahmad said that the provincial government had allocated Rs2.25 billion for these projects.

He explained that under the safe city project, around 500 surveillance cameras would be installed throughout the city to strengthen monitoring and control criminal and terrorist activities. He further said that the DPO office, the command and control centre, seven police stations, the police facilitation centre, and the traffic headquarters were all being developed as part of the police development initiative.

He added that police stations, including city, cantonment, Dera Town, Gomal University, Yarik, Paharpur, and Shorkot would be reconstructed and temporarily relocated to other areas during construction. According to the DPO, these buildings had fallen into disrepair, and the new infrastructure would significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations.

DPO Ahmad said that the safe city project would prove vital in crime prevention and counter-terrorism efforts in Dera Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025