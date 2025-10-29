E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Ex-CM Gandapur opens work on Dera safe city project

Our Correspondent Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Former chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated several key police development projects in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday aimed at strengthening law enforcement agencies to improve public safety.

The projects include the safe city initiative, police facilitation centre, command and control centre, traffic headquarters, reconstruction of police stations, police lines, the district police office, and the regional police office.

Dera division commissioner Zafarul Islam Khattak, regional police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, and district police officer Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad were also present at the inaugural ceremony of the projects.

On the occasion, Mr Gandapur said that these projects would significantly improve police performance, enhance public service delivery, and modernise security arrangements across the district. He emphasised that providing modern facilities to the police and ensuring efficient services for citizens had been a top priority of the PTI government.

He added that the provincial government had allocated substantial funds for modern weapons, bomb-proof vehicles, construction of police stations, checkpoints, and offices to improve the efficiency and safety of the police force.

Mr Gandapur said that a secure and well-equipped police force would be able to deliver better services, ensuring peace, protection, and justice for the people.

During a briefing, DPO Sajjad Ahmad said that the provincial government had allocated Rs2.25 billion for these projects.

He explained that under the safe city project, around 500 surveillance cameras would be installed throughout the city to strengthen monitoring and control criminal and terrorist activities. He further said that the DPO office, the command and control centre, seven police stations, the police facilitation centre, and the traffic headquarters were all being developed as part of the police development initiative.

He added that police stations, including city, cantonment, Dera Town, Gomal University, Yarik, Paharpur, and Shorkot would be reconstructed and temporarily relocated to other areas during construction. According to the DPO, these buildings had fallen into disrepair, and the new infrastructure would significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations.

DPO Ahmad said that the safe city project would prove vital in crime prevention and counter-terrorism efforts in Dera Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe