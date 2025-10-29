Man held in wife’s murder case

SWAT: Kabal police claimed to have arrested a man on Tuesday who was accused of killing his wife with a dagger in the area of Mohallah Tanchkoi Cham, Shah Dherai.

According to details, police received information about a murder incident in Mohallah Tanchkoi. SHO Shah Dherai, Gohar Ali, along with his team, immediately reached the crime scene, where the body of a woman was found lying on a charpoy covered in blood.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities and registered a case at Shah Dherai police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Hazrat Ali.

DSP Circle Kabal, Amjad Ali Khan, constituted a special team led by SHO Gohar Ali to arrest the culprit. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Azizur Rehman, son of Sher Rehman, a resident of Mohallah Tanchkoi Cham, Shah Dherai, within a few hours and also recovered the murder weapon (dagger).

Police said apparently domestic disputes were the motive behind the murder.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025