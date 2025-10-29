Mansehra TMA to demolish buildings without NOC

MANSEHRA: The tehsil municipal administration on Tuesday served notices on owners of under-construction commercial plazas and shops, directing them to halt constructions or face the structures’ demolition through heavy machinery.

“The buildings and shops which are being constructed without obtaining prior approval and no-objection certificates from the TMA would be demolished in the city and its suburbs,” Shujahat Ali Shah, TMA building inspector, told reporters.

He said a meeting attended by officials of the district administration, TMA and other relevant departments took serious notice of the unplanned and unauthorised constructions in and around the city.

“The meeting decided to first issue notices to owners of such buildings to obtain NOCs, failing which the structures would be razed during an anti-encroachment operation that would be launched shortly,” Mr Shah added.

Serves notices on owners of ‘illegal’ plazas, shops

He said the unchecked construction had worsened traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to both pedestrians and motorists.

PROTEST THREATENED: People affected by Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan on Tuesday warned the government to resolve their resettlement issues and reconstruct 27 demolished schools, or they would block the Karakoram Highway for an indefinite period.

“Wapda and the Upper Kohistan district administration had constituted a 40-member committee to address all our outstanding issues related to resettlement and reconstruction of schools and other facilities, but no progress has been made so far,” Maulana Waliullah Tohidee, a member of the committee, told reporters.

Flanked by former MPA Mohammad Didar and other members, he said a recent jirga held in Abbottabad decided that the KKH would be blocked in Zaidkhar area of Upper Kohistan if their issues remained unresolved.

“The government demolished 22 schools under the dam’s resettlement plan, but none of them have been reconstructed,” Mr Tohidee said.

He added under the ‘kitchen package’, Wapda had announced compensation of Rs3.5 million for each affected household, but around 450 families were still deprived of the payment.

“Schools, health facilities, roads, water supply schemes, and irrigation channels meant to be relocated and reconstructed by Wapda remain in ruins, disrupting life in Kohistan,” he said.

Former MPA Mohammad Didar said the district administration and Wapda, following protests earlier this year, had agreed to resolve all outstanding issues, including the regularisation of over 7,000 local employees, but to no avail.

He said the jirga had also decided to meet the Wapda chairman and other relevant authorities to convey their protest schedule.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025