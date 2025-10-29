E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Rulers indifferent to people’s problems: QWP leader

Published October 29, 2025
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was least bothered to work for the welfare of the people as it was obsessed with the release of the jailed PTI founder.

Addressing a gathering at Sherpao village in Charsadda to mark the 13th foundation day of QWP, he said the chief minister was yet to form his cabinet which spoke volumes about his priorities.

A large number of QWP workers and local office-bearers of the party participated in the event. The workers chanted slogans in favour of the party leadership.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the PTI government was being run through a remote controlled device, noting that the rulers had no clear policy to address the problems being faced by the commoners.

“The provincial government has diverted its resources to secure the release of the PTI leader,” he said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its residents were facing a host of problems.

“Corruption is rampant. Law and order is worsening day by day while price-hike has made life miserable for the have-nots, but the rulers have no plan to provide them any relief,” he added.

The QWP leader said that lawlessness had become a norm particularly in the southern and merged districts and the people were compelled to restrict their movement after sunset.

Sikandar Sherpao said that peace was a prerequisite for development but the government had ignored the restoration of peace and other challenges confronted by the province.

He urged the rulers to take solid steps for the restoration of peace as the people had lost trust in the government. He said the government had abandoned the people, who were facing lawlessness, unemployment and inflation.

“The prices of the daily use commodities like flour, sugar and ghee have registered a steep increase but there was no price control mechanism to check artificial price-hike,” he remarked.

He said that the QWP leaders, including Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao served the Pakhtuns and took steps to safeguard the provincial rights.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

