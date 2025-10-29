Young man shot dead by robbers in Soldier Bazaar

KARACHI: A young man was gunned down by armed robbers in Soldier Bazaar on Tuesday, police said.

Area SHO Zahid Ali Kamboh said that Moiz Javed, 20, was sitting on his parked motorbike and waiting for his brother on Bahadur Yar Jang Road when two armed muggers emerged there, held him at gunpoint and demanded his cell phone and valuables.

He said that the youth put up resistance and the robbers resorted to firing and rode away without any loot.

Javed sustained a single bullet wound in the shoulder, but the bullet travelled to the abdomen and proved fatal. He was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he died during treatment.

Meanwhile, a suspected carjacker was killed in an alleged encounter in Pirabad police remit on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Imran alias Mana. One pistol and a stolen car stolen were recovered from him. The killed suspect was linked with an organised gang of snatching and stealing cars in the metropolis, said SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025