Napa’s Aawaaz project launched

KARACHI: A couple of years back, the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) came up with a project to revive the tradition of writing plays for the radio. Named Aawaaz Radio Theatre, the programme [in collaboration with Queen Mary University of London, the British Council and the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP)] entailed some original plays. On Tuesday evening, the academy hosted a ceremony for the global release and launch of the Aawaaz Audio Theatre Plays.

Afreen Seher, the artistic director for the project, in her welcome address said Napa completes 20 years of excellence in performing arts this year. She said the word aawaaz means voice. “In this day and age of violence, conflict and genocide, I cannot stress enough how important it is to raise our voices and use the arts as a tool to counter extremism around us.”

The British Council’s Deputy Director Pakistan, Ben Lawton said partnerships are at the heart of everything that the council does. He commended the academy for the desire to re-establish audio theatre.

The British Council’s Director Arts Pakistan, Laila Jamil said the council in Pakistan has quite a wide portfolio. The Awaaz plays were part of the wider programme two years back. Praising Napa’s efforts, she said she visited Hunza years ago where she met a young man at a music school, and it turned out he was a student at Napa.

After that, teasers of the three selected audio plays were shown. The plays are: Mentally Controlled, written and directed by Saad Hashim; Baldia, written and directed by Syed Vajdaan Ali Shah; and Sammul, written and directed by Samina Seher.

Then Afreen Seher invited Javed Jabbar, a member of the Board of Directors of Napa and former senator, to deliver his address. Mr Jabbar said the collaboration was very original and distinct. He acknowledged the evocation of the voice in an age where the selfie has come to dominate our lives and cell phone is in everyone’s hands. He disapproved of the credits that were shown in teasers because ‘they distract from focusing on the sound’.

Mr Jabbar said in the 1960s Radio Pakistan Karachi was the nursery for talent. “We learned how to speak, we learned how to create characters, we listened to melodies… a wide range of content nurtured and nourished by voice. We listened to the spellbinding cricket commentary by Omar Kureshi and Jamshed Marker. How fortunate we were. Their commentaries were more vivid, descriptive, narrative and graphic than the commentators who do it with video live telecast.”

Mr Jabbar also pointed out the charm of radio drama mentioning names such as that of S M Salim’s, one of the finest in South Asia.

ESUP Chairman Aziz Memon said his memories went back to the days when Napa was called by its real name, Hindu Gymkhana. He said he was a witness to a paper signed by the late Zia Mohyeddin and former governor of Sindh Mohammadmian Soomro. “Definitely my friends who are looking after Napa have done a good job.”

The speeches were followed by a documentary in which the writers/directors, audio producers and the artistic director of the project were interviewed. In a similar vein, Ms Afreen then requested the directors and audio producers to come up on stage for a panel discussion moderated by herself.

Next up was the certificates and shields distribution ceremony. Jawaid Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors, Napa, distributed them among the recipients.

The last segment on the programme list was the screening of the three complete audio plays.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025