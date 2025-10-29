Robust coordination, prompt response ordered across Sindh to check dengue spread

KARACHI: Perturbed at the increasing number of dengue cases in Karachi and Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah on Tuesday directed the provincial health department to strengthen the dengue reporting system by ensuring timely and accurate data collection from both public and private hospitals and laboratories.

Presiding over an urgent meeting to review the ongoing dengue fever situation across the province, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad, he stressed that data accuracy is vital for effective decision-making and swift response measures.

He expressed his deep concern over the increasing number of dengue cases, and emphasised the need for strong coordination among the Health Department, district administrations and local government bodies to contain the spread of the virus.

The meeting was attended by all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, Secre­taries of the Health and Local Government departments, Director General of Health Services, and senior officers from the Health Department and Vector Control Wing. All Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) across Sindh also participated in the meeting via video link.

Entire govt machinery mobilised to ensure availability of diagnosis and treatment facilities at every level

The Sukkur commissioner shared that awareness sessions are being held at school and neighborhood levels, and UC chairmen have been directed to procure fumigation machines for their respective areas.

Mr Shah said each district should establish a control room operating 24 hours to monitor the dengue situation and coordinate immediate responses. He further ordered the formulation of a comprehensive contingency plan for surveillance, emergency response and fumigation in all districts.

The chief secretary directed that fumigation and spray activities should be carried out around every dengue patient’s house and within 15 surrounding houses.

He also ordered daily reviews of dengue wards in hospitals to ensure patient care facilities remain fully functional. He instructed the health department to share dengue cases data with media on a daily basis to keep the public informed.

The chief secretary expressed his sorrow over the deaths caused by dengue, and directed the officials concerned to complete data of all fatalities.

He also directed the Local Government Department to intensify sanitation and fumigation campaigns and improve drainage systems to prevent mosquito breeding.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary ordered that fumigation drives also cover cantonment board areas, and a policy regarding swimming pools be formulated to ensure regular monitoring and chlorination. The Chief Secretary directed that free testing and treatment facilities for dengue patients be ensured in all government hospitals, and that adequate stocks of medicines, platelets, and testing kits be maintained. He also called for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures and hygiene practices.

The Hyderabad commissioner told the meeting that Latifabad and Qasimabad are the main hotspots, with 210 dedicated beds already allocated for dengue patients.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025