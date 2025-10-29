Court orders recording of father’s statement after patient’s death at LUH

HYDERABAD: The Additional Sessions Judge-I, Hyderabad, on Tuesday ordered recording of an applicant’s statement under Section 154 Cr.PC regarding his son’s death at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) on October 22.

The applicant, Advocate Amir Lutuf Zardari, has alleged negligence on the part of the LUH administration and staff as well as lack of proper facilities leading to the death of his son, Hasnain Zardari, who was diagnosed a dengue fever patient.

The applicant stated that he had taken his son with high fever to the LUH, where he was admitted in the medical unit-II. He claimed that Hasnain was made to keep sitting on a wheelchair for six hours due to unavailability of a stretcher. A stretcher was provided only when the patient started bleeding from nose, the applicant claimed. He stated that due to negligence of doctors, his son died at the hospital, and prayed for the registration of FIR against MS Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, Assistant Registrar Mussarat Baloch and Prof Dr Iqbal Shah.

Counsel for the MS Dr Dahri informed court that not a single vacant bed was available on October 19 as there was a rush of dengue patients and, therefore, Hasnain was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on October 20.

After hearing lawyers of all respondents, the court noted that it was apparently a case of medical negligence as applicant’s son lost his life due to lack of proper treatment.

It directed that the applicant’s statement should be recorded under Section 154 Cr.PC, if a cognizable offence is made out, and assistance should be obtained from the Sindh Health Care Commission for completing investigation as per law.

It also ordered that no arrest be made unless any tangible evidence was collected and responsibility was fixed by the Sindh Health Care Commission.

The court ordered an investigation into the matter according to directives of Sindh High Court given in the case filed by Dr Sheerazur Rehman and others.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025