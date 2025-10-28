From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Egyptian editors’ call

CAIRO: The editors of seven leading Egyptian dailies today [Oct 27] called upon the [UN] to immediately hold a free and impartial plebiscite in ... Jammu and Kashmir. Representing practically all shades of public opinion in Egypt, the seven editors’ call came on the eve of the Security Council’s discussions on the Kashmir problem in the light of Sir Owen Dixon’s report. The call was embodied in statements handed to the APP’s Cairo correspondent by the seven editors. The editors represent the Wafdist daily Al-Misry, the leading Independent daily Al-Ahram, the daily Al-Assas, the organ of the Liberal Constitutional Party Al-Siyasa, the organ of the Kotla Party Al-Mokattam, Al-Zeman believed to be closely in touch with the Royal Palace, and Al-Mubahis of the Muslim Brotherhood. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, according to our political correspondent in Karachi,] the invasion of Tibet by the forces of the Chinese Peoples’ Republic, which was confirmed by news despatches from Peking dated October 25, has not caused any stir in the Pakistan Capital. Pakistan … has not taken any direct interest in the affairs of Tibet which has always been legally under suzerainty of China.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025