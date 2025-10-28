From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: The gathering storm

There was no issue of the paper on Oct 28, 1975, to mark the death of Agha Shorish Kashmiri. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

EDITORIAL: Yasser Arafat’s warning of a conspiracy to partition Lebanon … is an understandable reaction to … overt and covert moves ever since the Israeli Foreign Minister, Mr Yigal Allon, threatened … intervention in that … Arab State. It is significant that Mr Allon’s statement was followed by reports of consultations among some European and other Western Powers on a NATO plan to partition Lebanon… .

There are evidences of a liaison between the Zionist expansionists and the Phalangists... . Israel has been trying to fish in Lebanese troubled waters for two … reasons. Western observers have ... referred to Israeli intention of occupying southern Lebanon. Israel is also ... interested in a destabilisation in Lebanon… . At least the US has warned Israel … not to intervene... . Israel, and the Phalangists, should … think twice... . ... For Israel, it may … turn out to be the most dangerous extension … of its military occupation of Arab lands.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025