Making criminal probes scientific

THERE have been several criminal cases in which predators easily escaped, and the cases remained unresolved due to insufficient evidence, lack of modern equipment and professionalism among investigators. These old and unsolved cases are termed ‘cold cases’. Unlike the solved cases, the cold cases remain a mystery because of lack of sophisticated investigation techniques and meticulous assessment of the crime scene.

According to the exchange principle introduced by Dr Edmond Locard, every contact between two objects leaves a trace. This means offenders at the crime scene both deposit traces and take away some evidence from the scene. So, it is evident that there is no crime scene without evidence. Even in the context of cold cases, perpetrators do deposit traces. However, scarcity of adequate testimonies due to lack of investigative credentials results in undermining the integrity of justice.

Crime scene management plays a pivotal role in determining the outcome of criminal cases and provision of justice to victims because careful discovery of physical evidence found on the scene decides the fate of the accused during the prosecution process in court.

Therefore, proper preservation of the primary crime scene should be a task assigned to police officers having rigorous academic background in forensic crimino-logy and decent assessment skills.

Unfortunately, in developing countries like Pakistan, police constables or emer-gency personnel often arrive first at a crime scene to ensure the recovery of evidence. Due to lack of thorough documentation and preservation proce- dures in protecting evidence, they instead contaminate the available evidence that results in ruining the transparency of the prosecution. Similarly, ensuring transparency in the chain of custody that comprises complete mechanism of collection of evidence, transfer, conservation and its presentation before court requires due diligence.

Moreover, in Pakistan several incidents of heinous crimes are reported daily, parti- cularly homicide, that remain unresolved. The case of Humaira Asghar, a model and actress who was found dead in her Karachi apartment in July 2025, is too recent to be forgotten already. Her decomposed body popped up various critical questions pertaining to her mysterious death, and created ambiguity in declaring it a case of murder or suicide. Her case has now turned into a ‘cold case’; documented but unsolved.

Cold cases can be solved with the inclusion of modern technology, forensic experts and criminologists. Sadly, there is only one forensic laboratory in the country, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). However, in other provinces, crucial evidence is tampered with and spoiled before it reaches PFSA.

The way forward includes the establish-ment of an advanced forensic laboratory in each province, dispatching forensic specialists at crime scenes, investment in criminology departments at universities, recruiting criminologists, and incorporating innovative technologies in investigation. Only then can justice be truly served.

Iftikhar Ahmad

Quetta

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025