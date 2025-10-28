Studying in China

WHEN I first decided to pursue my higher education in China, I was drawn by the country’s rapid development and rich history. I never imagined that my journey would have innovation and tradition walking hand-in-hand. My time at Yanshan University in the beautiful coastal city of Qinhuangdao is a dream come true.

Known as a cradle for budding, success-ful engineers, students actually feel the pulse of innovation every single day on the campus. The university is part of China’s Plan 111, a high-level programme to create world-class research bases, which means the students learn from leading professors and have access to state-of-the-art laboratories.

For any international student, especially from a country like Pakistan, the practical, hands-on education is invaluable. The skills the students gain here are directly applicable to the real-world challenges of tomorrow.

What truly makes things special here, however, is the overall environment. The university actively fosters a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging international students to step out of the classroom and engage with communities. The city of Qinhuangdao itself is a gem; a picturesque coastal city where, quite incredibly, people can explore a section of the legendary Great Wall of China on weekends. This perfect blend of natural beauty and profound history provides an unparalleled living and learning experience.

From celebrating Eid with friends from different cultures and exploring the local cuisine to achieving a breakthrough in a research project, international students earn academic points, and, simultaneously, build practical bridges of understanding between China and the world at large.

Muhammad Usman

Qinhuangdao, China

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025