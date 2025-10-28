Man-made disaster

E-Paper | October 28, 2025

From the Newspaper Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 08:02am
THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Ravi roared back’ (Oct 13). The flood this year did turn the river into a raging monster. While it is easy to point fingers at India — indeed, some blame does lie there — we cannot ignore the fact that the disaster was just as much of our own doing.

A survey by the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority shows that nearly 30 per cent of the river’s banks have been illegally occupied over the last two decades. Also, more than 40 private housing societies set up on the Ravi belt happen to be illegal. Private housing societies have crept right onto the riverbed, and their residents suffered big time.

Who allowed all this to happen? Where was the foresight? Why was long-term planning not done, especially when climate change has been screaming warnings at us for years? The simple truth is that this destruction is not just nature’s fury; it is the price of decades of greed, negligence and complacency.

If we are serious about protecting our future, we need to stop treating rivers as land waiting to be sold. This means cracking down on illegal construction, rethinking our urban planning, and, most importantly, changing the way we see the environment. In the words of geologist K. Soman, “Water has memory, it remembers its course, even centuries after it was diverted.” The Ravi has risen again, and whether it saves us or drowns us will actually depend on what we do now.

Mohammad Shan Shaukat Baig
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

