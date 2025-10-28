WASTE MANAGEMENT: Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, has a serious waste management crisis. The Quetta Metro- politan Corporation (QMC) is not fully functional due to significant operational constraints. Around 1,500 tonnes of waste is produced daily within the city, but is not managed properly. This mismanagement leads to hazardous pollution, and gives rise to various diseases, making life difficult for the people. The government should take immediate steps to manage the waste for a cleaner and healthier city.

Amina Amjid

Turbat

ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP: The Punjab government recently initiated a scholarship for university students across the province. Thousands of students applied, but only those whose scores fell within a narrow merit range were selected. The scholarships were distributed purely on overall provincial merit, while district-level representation was ignored. This decision has once again marginalised all students who applied from non-metropolitan areas, and favoured those who relied on rote-learning. University grades alone should not be the primary criterion. Instead, these scholarships should recognise students who demonstrate creativity, problem-solving skills, and the potential to contribute meaningfully to their fields. The government must review its scholarship policy to ensure equal opportunity for all talented students, giving due weightage to their skills.

Naila Noor

Chakwal

A HAPPY PLACE: During a recent commute via a metro bus, I heard a primary student sharing his daily struggle about how he takes a metro bus, gets down on a station, and then walks to his distant school. It made me realise that not all untidy uniforms are because of a lack of discipline, not all late-comers have a lack of discipline, and not all those who feign smiles are actually happy with their circumstances. While we focus on increasing the number of schoolgoing children, we must also make schools a happy place for them.

Muhammad Majid Shafi

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025