Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on consumers. This relief follows weeks of heavy rains and floods, as well as the Afghan border closure, which left crops damaged in Punjab and elsewhere and caused supply disruptions. Yet the reprieve may be temporary, as the deeper flaws in our food supply system and agricultural planning remain unaddressed. Traders warn of another shortage in March and April, the lean production season, before new harvests reach the market.

Pakistan’s vegetable production is fragmented and uncoordinated, with little provincial alignment on crop cycles, acreage and market timing. The complete suspension of trade with India over the last several years, combined with periodic closures of the Afghan border amid security tensions, has disrupted supplies and triggered increased prices of not only tomatoes but other perishables too. It is, therefore, not surprising that some areas have to constantly grapple with the shortage of essential vegetables and fruits. But this is only a part of the problem. Lack of adequate cold storage facilities and transport infrastructure means that a large share of perishable produce never reaches the market in time, resulting in waste and shortage. The underdeveloped food processing industry, which could otherwise stabilise farm incomes and guarantee supplies and price stability off-season, has left farmers with little motivation to cultivate perishable crops. For too long, farm policies have prioritised major cash crops, while relying on imports to cover the shortage of perishables like tomatoes. Pakistan needs to move from such policies to a coordinated national plan, which aligns provincial crop cycles and market timing. Equally vital is investment in cold storage and food processing to ensure year-round availability of essentials. Without such reforms, all disruptions — floods, border closures, official mismanagement, etc — will continue to determine what Pakistanis can eat.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025