E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Ten go on trial over harassment of French first lady

AFP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
PARIS: Ten people went on trial in Paris on Monday charged with sexist online harassment of Brigitte Macron, in the latest case linked to unsubstantiated gender claims thrown at the French first lady in France and beyond.

The trial comes after she and President Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in the United States at the end of July, in connection with a rumour amplified and repeated online that Brigitte Mac­ron was assigned male at birth.

The unsupported claim has long targeted the presidential couple, alongside criticism of their 24-year age gap. The first lady was absent as the trial opened at a Paris criminal court for 10 defendants — eight men and two women, aged 41 to 60 — accused of cyber-harassment targeting Brigitte Macron. If convicted, they face up to two years in prison.

They have been accused of making numerous malicious comments about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to “paedophilia”, according to prosecutors.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

