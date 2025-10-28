UN, France slam Israel after attack on UN troops in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: The United Nations and France on Monday condemned Israeli fire near UN peacekeeping troops in southern Lebanon, after an incident during which peacekeepers neutralised an Israeli reconnaissance drone.

“We are very concerned about the incident that occurred on Sunday in which an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the vicinity of a Unifil patrol, and subsequently an Israeli tank fired a shot at the peacekeepers in Kfar Kila in the UNIFIL area of operations,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, referring to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

“Our colleagues at Unifil are in touch with the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) to protest vehemently what has happened. It’s not the first time that we feel we’ve been targeted in different ways by the IDF (including) pointing lasers or warning shots. It’s very, very dangerous,” he said.

The UN peacekeeping force works with the Lebanese army to enforce the ceasefire agreement that ended more than a year of conflict between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel.

According to a French diplomatic source, the Unifil troops involved in Sunday’s incident were French.

“France condemns the Israeli fire that targeted a Unifil detachment on Oct 26, ” the French foreign ministry said in a separate statement.

It said that “these incidents follow those observed on Oct 1, 2, and 11, when the Israeli army had already targeted Unifil positions.”

On Sunday, Unifil said an Israeli drone flew over its patrol in an “aggressive manner”.

“The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralise the drone,” it said in a statement.

The incident “shows disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council mandated tasks in southern Lebanon”, it said.

Unifil said later another Israeli drone came close to its patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade.

“Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the Unifil peacekeepers and assets,” the statement added.

Israel’s allegation

The Israeli army still occupies five positions in southern Lebanon, along the border with northern Israel, and despite the ceasefire continues to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said on X that “an intelligence-gathering drone was downed in the area of Kfar Kila”.

“An initial inquiry suggests that Unifil stationed nearby deliberately fired at the drone and downed it. The drone’s activity did not pose a threat to Unifil,” Shoshani wrote on Monday.

As part of last year’s ceasefire deal, Israeli troops were to withdraw from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle any military infrastructure in the south.

According to the agreement, only the Lebanese army and Unifil are to be deployed in the south of the country.

Under US pressure and fearing an escalation of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah, a plan the movement and its allies oppose.

Despite the terms of the truce, Israel has kept troops deployed in five border points it deems strategic.

Israel has also intensified strikes in recent weeks, with several deadly attacks launched over the past few days.

Hezbollah ‘prepared to defend itself’

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem told the group’s Al-Manar channel in an interview broadcast that the group was “prepared to defend itself” if needed.

“The possibility of war exists but is uncertain, it depends on their calculations,” Qassem said in reference to Israel.

“We are ready for defence, but not for attack,” he added, stating that Hezbollah was upholding a ceasefire in force since last November.

Since Hezbollah was gravely weakened by last year’s fighting, the American government has been pressuring Lebanon to have the group surrender its arms to the country’s army.

American Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus arrived on Monday in Beirut, where she is scheduled to meet Lebanese leaders.

Lebanese leaders have accused Israel of attempting to prevent reconstruction in the region, devastated by last year’s war, by

targeting the machinery including diggers and bulldozers. Three people were killed on Sunday in raids on southern and eastern Lebanon.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025