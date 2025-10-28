E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Van de Ven double lifts Tottenham to victory at Everton

Reuters Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:24am
TOTTENHAM Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven (L) heads to score during the Premier League match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.—AFP
TOTTENHAM Hotspur's Micky van de Ven (L) heads to score during the Premier League match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.—AFP
LIVERPOOL: Two headed goals by Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven helped his side to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday as the visitors became the first team to win in the Merseyside club’s new stadium.

Tottenham made a sluggish start but took the lead in the 19th minute when Dutch defender Van de Ven nodded in from virtually on the goal line following a corner.

Jake O’Brien thought he had equalised soon after but his powerful header was disallowed for an infringement on Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Van de Ven doubled Tottenham’s lead with another close-range header from another corner in first-half stoppage time to leave Everton with a mountain to climb.

Vicario made some superb saves in the second half as Tottenham protected their advantage and substitute Pape Matar Sarr headed a late third to secure the victory that lifted Tottenham to third in the table with 17 points from nine games.

Everton are 14th with 11 points.“I’ve never scored two goal in one game,” Van de Ven, who now has five goals in all competitions this season, told Sky Sports.

“We saw some great mentality again today. When we play away in the Premier League, we know it is going to be tough, and we showed great character.”

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

