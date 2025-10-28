Lyon leave it late to beat 10-man Strasbourg

LYON: Afonso Moreira scored a spectacular last-minute winner to hand Olympique Lyonnais a valuable 2-1 home victory in Ligue 1 against 10-man Strasbourg on Sunday.

Liam Rosenior’s youthful side took the lead at the Groupama Stadium through Joaquin Panichelli before Ismael Doukoure turned through his own net and then received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso missed a first-half penalty for the hosts as it seemed the chance for them to go into the top four had gone begging.

However, substitute Moreira’s late heroics sent Lyon fourth on 18 points, while Strasbourg sit seventh, two points behind their opponents.

“It was important to win after the last two matches (back-to-back league defeats). There is pride in having rediscovered our team spirit,” Lyon assistant coach Jorge Maciel said.

A win would have sent the visitors into second place behind reigning champions Paris St-Germain, who won 3-0 at Brest on Saturday.

Doukoure was sent off after a dangerous tackle on Malik Fofana. The stricken Belgian was stretchered from the pitch after suffering an injury to his ankle, with Maciel later saying Fofana had been taken to hospital.

“He’s having X-rays done, but for now,

we don’t really know. Judging by the images, it doesn’t look good,” the Portuguese said.

Down to 10, Strasbourg showed resilience to keep the hosts at bay and looked set to eke out a good point away from home.

But there was a final twist in the tale as Fofana’s replacement, Moreira, grabbed all three points for Lyon in the 91st minute with a superb curling finish from the left of the box into the far top corner.

Earlier, Lille produced a barnstorming second half to thump bottom-side Metz 6-1.

Goals by Hamza Igamane and Felix Correia had the hosts in charge by the interval before Bruno Genesio’s side ran in four goals in the second period.

Correia doubled up eight minutes after the break and then Romain Perraud, Benjamin Andre and Hakon Haraldsson netted as Lille moved up to fifth.

Ibou Sane scored a consolation goal deep into injury time for winless Metz.

Meanwhile, Rennes thought they had nabbed a 93rd-minute leveller at home to Nice but an offside in the build-up to Mohamed Kader Meite’s goal meant the match finished 2-1 to the visitors.

Elsewhere, Angers climbed out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 2-0 victory over 16th-placed Lorient with two 18-year-olds in Prosper Peter and Sidiki Cherif doing the damage for the hosts. Auxerre took their place in the drop zone following a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Le Havre.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025