E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Fonseca claims biggest career title in Basel

AFP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BASEL: Brazilian 19-year-old Joao Fonseca secured the biggest title of his career so far by downing Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 500 event in Basel on Sunday.

The teenager now has two Tour-level titles after adding Basel to his Buenos Aires crown from February.

In Switzerland, Fonseca became the third youngest player to win a 500 event since the series began in 1990. He will break the top 30 in the rankings for the first time, moving from 46 to 28 in the world.

Fonseca broke Davidovich Fokina early in the first set and never looked back as he overwhelmed his 26-year-old opponent with his powerful serve and aggressive baseline hitting.

The Rio de Janeiro-nat­ive again broke early in the second set, before securing the trophy on his second match point after one hour and 26min on court.

For Davidovich Fokina, the wait for his first title on the tour continues after his fifth defeat in a final — four of which have come this season.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe