Fonseca claims biggest career title in Basel

BASEL: Brazilian 19-year-old Joao Fonseca secured the biggest title of his career so far by downing Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 500 event in Basel on Sunday.

The teenager now has two Tour-level titles after adding Basel to his Buenos Aires crown from February.

In Switzerland, Fonseca became the third youngest player to win a 500 event since the series began in 1990. He will break the top 30 in the rankings for the first time, moving from 46 to 28 in the world.

Fonseca broke Davidovich Fokina early in the first set and never looked back as he overwhelmed his 26-year-old opponent with his powerful serve and aggressive baseline hitting.

The Rio de Janeiro-nat­ive again broke early in the second set, before securing the trophy on his second match point after one hour and 26min on court.

For Davidovich Fokina, the wait for his first title on the tour continues after his fifth defeat in a final — four of which have come this season.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025