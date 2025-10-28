Juve sack Tudor after eight-match winless run, Roma move second

ROME: Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor on Monday after his side lost 1-0 against Lazio a day earlier which saw their winless streak extend to eight matches in all competitions.

Earlier on Sunday, Paulo Dybala scored his first Serie A goal of the season to give AS Roma a 1-0 victory at Sassuolo to lift them level on points with leaders Napoli.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff,” the Italian club said in a statement.

Massimo Brambilla, head coach of the reserve team, will temporarily take over as the first team manager, the club added.

The Bianconeris, after winning their first three league games, drew five successive matches in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

“I think we prepared for the match in the right way, but we’re still missing something. There’s no need to dramatise the situation, we’re all responsible for this difficult period,” Tudor told reporters after Sunday’s loss at Lazio.

At Stadio Olimpico, Juventus fell behind in just the ninth minute when Jonathan David carelessly gave the ball away inside his own half, before Toma Basic drilled in a deflected shot from outside the box.

The visitors thought they should have been awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Mario Gila appe­ared to trip Francisco Conc­eicao, but their appeals were in vain.

Lazio managed to hold on to an important three points, helped by an excellent save from Ivan Prov­edel to keep out a Khephren Thu­ram header with 15 minutes left.

The capital club moved into 10th, one point behind their beaten opponents.

In Stadio Mapei, Dybala set up Bryan Cristante in the 16th minute for a shot. When Arijanet Muric saved, Dybala pounced to put the rebound into the empty net.

It was the Argentinian’s 130th Serie A goal but his first from open play since last December.

“These are three important points,” said Dybala, whose team are hoping to deliver a first Scudetto for Roma since 2001.

“We knew we could move into first place before this match, but we’re not getting carried away. The championship is still very long.”

Under Gian Piero Gasperini, who took over in July, Roma have become stingy in defence but are struggling to score.

In eight games they have conceded three goals — two fewer than any other team — while scoring only eight.

Roma sit second behind reigning champions Napoli, who beat fourth-placed Inter Milan 3-1 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fiorentina remained winless despite fighting back to rescue a 2-2 home draw with Bologna.

Goals from Santiago Castro and Nicolo Cambiaghi put Bologna on track to climb to fourth place and close within two points of the leaders.

But Albert Gudmundsson pulled one back from the penalty spot for La Viola, before Bologna’s Emil Holm was sent off for a second booking.

Fiorentina took advantage to rescue a draw as Moise Kean netted another spot-kick in the third minute of added time.

Stefano Pioli’s Fiorentina still have just four points from their opening eight league games and are languishing in 18th place.

Meanwhile, Torino made it back-to-back wins after downing Napoli last week with a 2-1 victory against Genoa.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025