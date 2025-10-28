Seven national players move into ITF Jr second round

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s Mohammad Hassan Usmani, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Amir Mazari, Abdul Basit, Ahtesham Huma­yun, Inam Qadir and Shehryar Anees recorded first-round victories during the ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Cham­pionship J-30 (Leg-2), which started here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Monday.

Hassan defeated China’s Yupei Liang 6-2, 6-4 while Zohaib thumped Thai­land’s Theerapat 6-1, 6-2. Basit and Shehryar also triumphed against international opponents.

Basit swept aside Pana­wat Sienghen of Thailand 6-3, 6-2 and Shehryar downed Sri Lanka’s Kubh­erane Mayooran 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Amir, Ahte­sham and Inam registered straight sets wins against compatriot Zain Saeed, Nabeel Ali Qayum and Mohammad Ahmad Afzal, respectively.

In the girls draw, all national players suffered lop-sided first-round defe­ats against foreign players.

Romaisa Malik lost against Britain’s Naimah Grant 6-3, 6-2 while Noor Hilaly and Bismil Zia both bowed out after crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeats against South Korea’s Yewon Lee and Varvara Rubtsova of Russia, respectively.

The boys doubles round saw Pakistan’s Haziq Asim and Mohammad Hassan beat Thailand’s duo of Chanapat and Panawat 6-4, 2-6, 12-10. Pakistan’s Mohammad Yahya partnered up with Theerapat to rout Pakistan’s pair of Bilal Awais and Mohammad Ahmad 6-0, 6-1.

Another national duo of Abdarrr Ali and Zain Saeed Khalid went down to the team of compatriot Nabeel Ali Qayum and Jun Woo Ye of South Korea 2-6, 2-6.

Results (first-round):

Boys singles: Ippei Matsushima (Japan) bt M. Haziq Asim(Pakistan) 6-1, 6-3; Ganuka Fernando (Sri Lanka) bt M.Yahya (Pakistan) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Marsel Alexeyev (Kazakhstan) bt Asad Zaman (Pakistan) 6-4, 6-0; Chanapat (THA) bt Bilal Awais (Pakistan) 6-1, 6-0; Jun Woo Ye (South Korea) bt Abdaar Ali (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-0; Kristijonas Milasaukas (Lithuania) bt Hamza Roman(PAK) 6-4, 6-3.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025