Peshawar, Sialkot win as QAT fourth round ends

LAHORE: The fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy concluded on Monday with Peshawar and Sialkot registering victories to move to the top of the points table, while the remaining fixtures ended in draws.

Faisalabad, meanwhile, climbed to fifth place after defeating Fata on Sunday. The fifth round of matches will begin in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi from Oct 30.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Sialkot completed a thumping 311-run win over Islamabad early on the fourth day. The home side, resuming at 107-3 and needing another 361 for victory, lost their remaining seven wickets for just 49 runs.

Athar Mehmood (4-66) completed a match haul of nine wickets, while Mohammad Ali claimed 4-29 in 12 overs.

At the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar, the hosts defeated Abbottabad by 247 runs after dismissing the visitors for 214 in 79.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan (3-28) and pacer Niaz Khan (3-43) shared six wickets to seal the win.

Opener Yasir Khan (97 off 173 balls, 12 fours) was the only Abbottabad batter to offer resistance, falling three short of a century when he was dismissed by Niaz.

The Karachi Blues–Lahore Whites encounter ended in a draw at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium after Saad Baig struck his second first-class century. Karachi, resuming on 103-3 with a lead of 71, were bowled out for 360 in 97.3 overs.

Saad, who had retired hurt on 59 a day earlier, returned at 105-4 to post a fine century and added 114 for the eighth wicket with Mohammad Usman Rahim (77 off 179 balls, 10 fours).

Lower-order batters Mohammad Hamza (27 not out) and Saqib Khan (24) also resisted before the teams agreed to end proceedings. Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Abbas (6-78) collected his 50th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, while Ubaid Shah finished with six wickets in the match.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, the fixture between Bahawalpur and Multan ended in a draw after time ran out. Bahawalpur, starting their second innings with a 39-run lead, were dismissed for 239 in 71.4 overs, setting Multan a target of 279. Only one over was bowled in the chase before stumps were drawn.

Mohammad Ammar (68 off 137 balls, eight fours) and Saad Khan (40 off 54, eight fours) added 65 for the third wicket after an early wobble. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman (5-88) claimed his fourth five-wicket haul as Bahawalpur slipped from 106-2 to 107-5.

Player of the Match Saifullah Bangash anchored the innings with a defiant 74 not out off 127 deliveries (10 fours), supported by Mohammad Azab (seven off 40 balls), as Bahawalpur secured a draw.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025