Lavreysen makes history with quadruple gold haul

SANTIAGO: Dutch sprint king Harrie Lavreysen became the first cyclist to win four gold medals at the same UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Sunday as he rounded off a remarkable week of domination by winning the sprint.

Lavreysen had already won the team sprint, the keirin and the 1km time trial in Santiago heading in to the final day of racing and he proved unstoppable again.

Britain’s Matthew Richardson, who switched allegiance from Australia after last year’s Olympics, had the task of trying to deny Lavreysen in the final but could make no impression as the Dutch powerhouse won both heats.

The 28-year-old now has an incredible 20 world titles across the various track disciplines to go along with his five Olympic golds, three of which came in Paris last year.

“This is unbelievable,” said Lavreysen. “Coming here, I didn’t think I could do it [win four golds], though it was always in the back of my mind.”

Japan’s Mina Sato won the women’s keirin gold medal on Sunday, edging out Britain’s two-time spr­int world champion Emma Finucane in the final to retain the title she won last year. Mexico’s Yareli Ace­vedo Mendoza won the women’s points race from Britain’s Anna Morris.

Italian ex-Olympic omn­ium champion Elia Viv­i­ani marked the last race of his illustrious career in perfect fashion by winning the gold medal in the men’s elimination race.

