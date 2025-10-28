West Indies down BD in T20 series opener

WEST Indies’ Romario Shepherd takes a catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan during the first T20 International.—AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Captain Shai Hope and team-mate Rovman Powell played useful knocks to help West Indies beat Bangladesh by 16 runs in the first of their three-match T20I series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Monday.

Hope and Powell, who was lated named player-of-the-match, steered West Indies to 165-3 in 20 overs before Bangladesh were bundled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.

Bangladesh started to lose the plot when Tanzid Hasan (15) was superbly caught at mid-on by Romario Shepherd off Jayden Seales.

Skipper Liton Das was caught and bowled by Akeal Hossain before Saif Hassan swept straight to short fine leg. When Shamim Hossain was bowled by Jason Holder, Bangladesh became 41-4 inside the powerplay.

Nurul Hasan was then chopped on while trying to cut Khary Pierre as Bangladesh lost half of the side in the ninth over.

After Towhid Hridoy fell for 28 in the 12th over, Tanzim Hasan and Nasum Ahmed gave some hope to the hosts with a 40-run partnership off 23 balls.

But the visitors held their nerves with fine catching. With 17 needed from the last three balls, Taskin hit Seales for a six, but his feet broke the stumps to bring the culmination of the Bangladesh innings.

Earlier, West Indies openers Alick Athanaze and Brandon King accumulated 35 runs in the powerplay.

However, they were on the way to laying a strong foundation before Rishad Hossain broke the 59-run opening partnership in the eighth over when Athanaze (34 off 27) was bowled.

Bangladesh took control of the middle overs as Taskin struck twice in consecutive deliveries of the 13th over to dismiss King and Sharfane Rutherford. King fell for 33 off 36.

Powell provided the visitors a late surge, as the last three overs yielded 51 runs, including a 22-run final over off Tanzid.

Powell, on his 100th T20I, hit three consecutive sixes in the final over before finishing on 44 off 28. Hope remained unbeaten on 46 off 28 while hitting a four and four sixes. Their partnership yielded 83 runs off 48 deliveries.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES:

A. Athanaze b Rishad 34

B. King c Tanzim b Taskin 33

S. Hope not out 46

S. Rutherford c Litton b Taskin 0

R. Powell not out 44

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-2, W-5) 8

TOTAL (for three wickets, 20 overs) 165

DID NOT BAT: R. Chase, J. Holder, R. Shepherd, A. Hosein, K. Pierre, J. Seales

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-59 (Athanaze), 2-82 (King), 3-82 (Rutherford)

BOWLING: Nasum 4-0-15-0, Taskin 4-0-36-2 (3w), Tanzim 4-0-47-0 (1w), Mustafizur 4-0-24-0 (1w), Rishad 4-0-40-1

BANGLADESH:

Saif Hassan c Shepherd b Hosein 8

Tanzid Hasan c Shepherd b Seales 15

Litton Das c&b Hosein 5

Towhid Hridoy c Hosein b Seales 28

Shamim Hossain b Holder 1

Nurul Hasan b Pierre 5

Tanzim Hasan c Chase b Holder 33

Nasum Ahmed c Holder b Seales 20

Rishad Hossain c Powell b Holder 6

Taskin Ahmed hit wicket b Shepherd 10

Mustafizur Rahman not out 11

EXTRAS (B-2, W-5) 7

TOTAL (all out, 19.4 overs) 149

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-16 (Tanzid), 2-29 (Litton), 3-38 (Saif), 4-41 (Shamim), 5-57 (Nurul), 6-77 (Towhid), 7-117 (Tanzim), 8-123 (Nasum), 9-129 (Rishad)

BOWLING: Akeal 4-0-22-2, Seales 4-0-32-3, Pierre 4-0-33-1 (2w), Jason 4-0-31-3 (1w), Shepherd 3.4-0-29-1 (2w)

RESULT: West Indies won by 16 runs.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Rovman Powell

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025