Notices issued on plea against hurdles in completion of Yellow Line project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the provincial transport authorities and others on a petition filed against hindrances to the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line.

A two-judge bench of the SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Syed Fiaz-ul-Hassan Shah also put the provincial law officer and respondents on notice for Oct 31, with a direction to file replies by the next hearing.

The bench further directed the parties concerned to maintain status quo regarding the reinstallation of an 11kV electric pole in the right-of-way of the World Bank-funded project till the next hearing.

Citing the secretary of the provincial transport department, Sindh Mass Transit Authority and K-Electric as respondents, the contractor firm of the project has approached the SHC seeking directives for them to allow the petitioner to carry out construction work without any hindrances, including but not limited to the presence of electric poles.

The petitioner submitted that it was involved in large-scale construction projects such as highways, motorways and dams, and that the contract for the new Jam Sadiq Bridge under the Karachi Mobility Project was awarded to the petitioner in December 2023.

The petitioner asserted that the power utility has continuously been obstructing the progress and completion of the project (Package 4 – Jam Sadiq Bridge) due to an 11kV electric pole located in the middle of the newly constructed ramp. After persistent follow-ups and reminders, it also submitted that eventually, KE had removed the electric pole, acknowledging that it was within the right-of-way and also hindering safe traffic movement.

However, the petitioner further contended that now the power utility is threatening to reinstall/re-erect the electric pole at the same obstructive location from where it was removed, and is coercing the contractor to pay an exorbitant amount of over Rs500 million for the relocation of its network.

It argued that the project has entered advanced stages and the petitioner has requested KE to expedite the shifting and relocation of the 11kV power cables from the old bridge to the new alignment corridor.

The petitioner also alleged that KE has acted in bad faith by persistently obstructing progress within the right-of-way, impeding the project’s execution, while the power utility was also repeatedly asked to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for underground cables.

However, instead of removing the same, the power utility has unilaterally issued further revised estimates to the petitioner for such relocation, it maintained.

The contractor company sought directives for KE to remove all electric poles from the site dedicated to the project. The petitioner also asked the SHC to declare the move by the power utility to re-erect the 11kV pole as illegal, as well as to restrain it from taking any action which may obstruct or endanger the safe completion and inauguration of the project.

The dedicated corridor of the Yellow Line will start from Dawood Chowrangi via Korangi Industrial Area’s Jam Sadiq Bridge, Main Korangi Road, FTC Interchange, Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen and Kashmir Road, and will integrate with the Red Line at Numaish.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025