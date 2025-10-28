E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Three districts to go dry for two days due to Hub Canal maintenance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
KARACHI: Water supply in Keamari, West, and parts of Central districts will be suspended for the next two days due to maintenance and inspection work by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at the Hub Canal.

In a letter to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Wapda informed the utility that the Wapda Main Canal, also known as the Hub Canal, would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for a conditional survey.

Official sources told Dawn that water supply to Lasbela, Balochistan, will also be affected during the closure.

According to officials, the project director of the Hub Dam formally notified KWSC about the planned suspension through an official communique.

They said the suspension of water flow from the Hub Dam to the X-Regulator section is necessary to conduct a comprehensive survey and perform urgent repairs along the canal.

Officials added that the maintenance activities aim to reinforce the canal’s structural integrity and ensure a reliable water delivery system. They noted that over the years, the Hub Canal has faced mounting pressure due to urban expansion and increased water demand, making preventive maintenance necessary.

A KWSC spokesperson said the temporary shutdown would directly affect residents of Keamari, West, and Central districts, which largely depend on water from the Hub Canal. He urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it cautiously during the maintenance period.

Experts said that periodic maintenance of the canal is essential to sustain the flow of water from the Hub Dam. Any disruption, they warned, can affect millions of residents, particularly in areas with limited alternative water supply.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

