28 people rescued after huge fire in Railway Colony

KARACHI: Around 28 persons were rescued on Monday when a huge fire erupted in Railway Colony, Clifton, and caused substantial damage to eight houses.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that a short circuit failure had triggered blaze in a house made of wooden material in the railway colony. It spread rapidly and engulfed seven other houses.

Three fire tenders, including one of the Pakistan Railways, controlled the fire.

The officer said that through timely action, 28 persons, including women and children, were rescued safely. However, an aged woman who suffered difficulties in breathing was provided first aid on the spot.

Warehouse fire controlled after hectic efforts

A huge fire that erupted in a warehouse on Sunday evening was controlled by over half a dozen fire tenders after hectic efforts lasting for 18 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the fire had erupted in the combined warehouse of around four to five factories located on Hub River Road near Rais Goth in Moachko at around 7:30pm on Sunday.

He said eight fire tenders managed to extinguish the fire on Monday, but the cooling cook work continued till evening. The officer said that ostensibly a short circuit had caused the fire. The warehouse, spread over 3000 square yards, was completely destroyed. Mr Khan said that combustible material like wooden stuff and raw material for manufacturing hygiene products were stored there, causing the rapid spread of the fire and making it difficult to control it.

Man shot dead in Sohrab Goth

A young man was gunned down in Sohrab Goth on Monday, police said.

They added that Zareen Khan, 35, was passing through a graveyard near Al-Asif Square when unidentified suspects shot and killed him. The police suspected some personal enmity behind the incident. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025