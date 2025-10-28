E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Forensic science centre inaugurated at KU

APP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday inaugurated its newly constructed Centre for Digital Forensic Science and Technology (CDFST), a first-of-its-kind facility in the province aimed at advancing research, training, and awareness in digital security and cybercrime prevention.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the Rs308 million project.

The facility houses 32 modern offices, 23 classrooms, 11 laboratories, including six academic labs and five high-end research labs, along with 18 storage rooms and 10 advanced security cameras. Accessibility features include two dedicated ramps and separate entrances for individuals with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Iraqi announced that the center would soon offer certificate and diploma courses in digital forensics and technology, targeting students, researchers, and law enforcement agencies. He also revealed plans to introduce BS, MPhil, and PhD programmes in the near future.

