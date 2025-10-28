Cash, gold worth over Rs18 million stolen from different areas

ISLAMABAD: Culprits looted cash and gold worth over Rs18 million from different areas of capital, police said.

In the first incident a gang of robbers looted Rs5.5 million cash from a cashier of a filling station in sector I-8.

The incident took place when the cashier was going to a bank on a motorcycle to deposit the amount. Three robbers came on a motorcycle and intercepted him near a restaurant and one of them armed with a pistol held Tariq at gunpoint and looted him of cash and escaped towards Faizabaad on their motorcycle.

In another incident, a gang of robbers looted Rs3.75 million cash from employees of a company manufacturing solar panels, inverters, CNG equipment’s control devices at the gunpoint in I-10.

The industry’s driver Mohammad Yousaf and raider Atiq-ur-Rehman came to a bank in the area of I-9 Markaz and withdrew Rs3.75 million cash. On their way back to the industry a vehicles intercepted them at I-10 and looted the cash from them and escaped.

Meanwhile, culprits stole cash and valuables worth over Rs10 million from a house, located in the area of Bharia Town Phase 3.

The incident took place at the house of Khawar Islam, a property dealer by profession. The incident took place in the absence of the family when some burglars broke into the house and stole gold weighing 35 tolas worth Rs9 million, and millions of rupees cash.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025