Study group head receives Japanese award

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has conferred Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2025 upon Neveen Syed, Chairperson of the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group, in recognition of her contributions towards the promotion of cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

On August 28 this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the conferment of an award upon Ms Neveen.

According to a statement, Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group is a cultural organisation of Japanese-style flower arrangement, Ikebana.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, presented the commendations to Ms Neveen on the occasion of an annual Ikebana flower arrangement exhibition hosted by the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group.

Ms Neveen Syed has been working to spread Japanese culture by providing opportunities to introduce Japanese culture to Pakistani people by holding Ikebana flower arrangement classes and exhibitions in Pakistan.

While congratulating the recipient, Ambassador Akamatsu said that the conferment of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations was an acknowledgement of her efforts and dedication towards enhanced cultural relations and people-to-people interactions between Japan and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025