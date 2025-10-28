E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Study group head receives Japanese award

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has conferred Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2025 upon Neveen Syed, Chairperson of the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group, in recognition of her contributions towards the promotion of cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

On August 28 this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the conferment of an award upon Ms Neveen.

According to a statement, Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group is a cultural organisation of Japanese-style flower arrangement, Ikebana.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, presented the commendations to Ms Neveen on the occasion of an annual Ikebana flower arrangement exhibition hosted by the Lahore Floritage Sogetsu Study Group.

Ms Neveen Syed has been working to spread Japanese culture by providing opportunities to introduce Japanese culture to Pakistani people by holding Ikebana flower arrangement classes and exhibitions in Pakistan.

While congratulating the recipient, Ambassador Akamatsu said that the conferment of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations was an acknowledgement of her efforts and dedication towards enhanced cultural relations and people-to-people interactions between Japan and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe