Post-budget debate, key bills delayed due to quorum issue

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
LAHORE: The quorum issue continued to mar the Punjab Assembly proceedings for the second consecutive day here on Monday, forcing adjournment of the sitting without any progress on the post-budget debate or presentation of key legislative bills.

The session, which began after a delay of over two hours, saw sharp criticism from members over alleged discrimination in relief distribution among the flood-affected families.

PML-N lawmaker Khalid Mahmood raised the issue, claiming that the government aid was being given selectively, rather than on merit. Opposition members supported their treasury colleague’s concern, accusing the provincial administration of favouring certain individuals instead of assisting the flood-hit equitably.

Responding to the criticism, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja assured the House that the government was providing Rs20,000 per acre as compensation to the flood-affected farmers, along with an additional Rs500,000 to Rs1 million for reconstruction of damaged houses. He stressed that the aid distribution would be “completely non-discriminatory”.

Some members also voiced their concern over the revised school timings introduced due to smog, arguing that simultaneous school and office hours were worsening traffic congestion in urban areas. They were assured by the finance minister that he would discuss the issue with the education department.

For the second day in a row, the post-budget discussion could not commence due to lack of quorum. With attendance too low to continue, the Panel of Chairperson, Samiullah Khan, adjourned the proceedings until Tuesday at 2pm.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

