E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Financial assistance: Data of 521,000 flood-hit families collected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far collected the data of 521,000 people affected by last month’s flood. More than 4.5m people had been affected across the province.

“Over 2,200 survey teams and 11,000 officials are engaged in the flood-affected districts. Data of 521,000 affected families has been collected so far,” Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari said on Monday.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz initiated financial assistance for the flood-affected families without waiting for the survey’s completion, ensuring timely relief to the victims. “The rehabilitation of flood-hit families remains a top priority of the Punjab government. So far, Rs1.5bn have been distributed among affected households, and over 50,000 Punjab Flood Recovery Cards have already been delivered to beneficiaries,” she said.

Since Oct 28, she added, more camp sites would be activated in additional districts to guarantee swift and transparent disbursement of aid.

The minister said the CM personally supervised the province’s largest-ever flood rehabilitation operation, taking the 2025 floods as a challenge. “During the unprecedented situation caused by simultaneous flooding in all three major rivers millions of people and over 2.1 million livestock were rescued, with administrative teams remaining active in the field throughout.”

Azma Bokhari said each affected household was being provided with a Punjab Flood Recovery Card to withdraw financial assistance via the Bank of Punjab.

Calling it “Pakistan’s fastest and most transparent rehabilitation initiative,” Azma Bokhari said the Punjab government was committed to reaching every single affected family and ensuring their complete resettlement.

The minister said the rehabilitation programme would be fully completed by November.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe