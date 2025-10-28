CM House security chief posted as Sahiwal DPO

LAHORE: In a reshuffle of police offices, the Punjab government transferred SP Usman Tepu, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Chief Minister House, and posted him as Sahiwal district police officer (DPO).

Mr Tepu replaced Rana Tahir Rehman amid reports that the latter has to attend the Senior Management Course (SMC), a requirement for promotion to the next grade.

An official says that Usman Tepu, a BS-18 officer, belonged to 43rd Common Training Course (CTP) and it is his first posting as DPO. Earlier, he said, Mr Tepu’s two batch mates -- Ammara Sherazi and Kamran Asghar – were serving as DPOs of Khushab and Bahawalnagar. Rana Tahir Rehman was transferred and posted as additional inspector general (discipline) at the Central Police Office.

The official source says that Punjab police chief’s Personal Staff Officer SP Hamza Amanullah was transferred and posted as CSO to the Chief Minister House. He served as PSO to IGP for around two years or so, the official said.The official says that the PSO to IGP is considered a relatively better slot than CSO to CM House, but the authorities decided to transfer Mr Amanullah, keeping in view his two-year tenure at the CPO.

Many police officers serving as DPOs in Punjab have exceeded the two-year time period and some of them had requested the IGP for giving them new assignments, the official says.Meanwhile, the services of the two more BS-18 police officers have been placed at the disposal of the CM secretariat.

According to the notification,Lahore Dolphin Squad SP Arslan Zahid and Multan Operations SSP Ahmad Zunair Cheema were transferred and their services placed at the disposal of the CM House for further adjustment.

