‘Science mela attracts 100,000 visitors’

LAHORE: The two-day Lahore Science Mela (LSM) 2025 concluded here on Sunday, attracting over 100,000 visitors.

During the LSM, the role of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in mineral exploration, power production, agricultural reforms and health sector was highlighted.

The highlights of the PAEC pavilion included radio-pharmaceutical kits, used for diagnosis of cancer, produced by Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), model of nuclear power plant, locally developed vaccines and products of agriculture and minerals sectors.

Young students were excited to meet the champions of International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) 2025, trained and groomed for the contest by Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

PAEC spokesperson Dr Rashid Mahmood said, “In order to keep the spirit of curiosity alive in youth, we should launch such interactive science festivals all over Pakistan, especially in Islamabad.”

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025