Seven booked for youth’s murder over land dispute

SAHIWAL: Kameer Police registered a murder case against seven suspects 15 days after the murder of a young man over a land dispute at Chak 115/9-L.

The deceased, Sharafat, 30, was found dead in his neighbour’s house.

According to initial findings, Sharafat and his father, Noor Ahmed, were cultivating a six-acre piece of land under the Ghora Pal Muraba Scheme, which they claimed, was inherited from Sharafat’s grandfather.

There was a dispute over the same land between Sharafat and fellow villagers — Amin, Ali Sher, Gul Sher, Shaukat Ali, Murtaza and Mustafa — who claimed that ownership had been transferred to Amin. Sharafat rejected the claim, citing the absence of any legal transfer documents.

On Oct 9, Sharafat went missing, sparking rumours of abduction by Amin and his accomplices. On Oct 15, unidentified individuals allegedly dumped his body at the residence of his neighbour Muhammad Mansha.

Mansha informed Noor Ahmed as well as the Kameer police.

Initially, the police found no concrete evidence identifying the perpetrators. However, the family later presented two eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen Amin and his men disposing of the body at Mansha’s house.

Kameer Police registered a case against the seven identified suspects on the complaint of Nasreen, mother of the deceased.

ROBBERY: Eight armed robbers injured four women of a family by snatching their earrings and took away gold and cash worth Rs3.3m at Chak 112/9-L.

The incident occurred at night at the home of Lal Khan. According to police reports, the suspects locked the family in a single room and subjected Lal Khan to physical torture when he resisted.

The dacoits then snatched gold earrings from four women — Ghulam Fatima, Iqra, Jhooran Bibi and Aqsa — causing injuries in the process.

The gang remained inside the house for approximately 30 minutes before fleeing with Rs300,000 cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs3m.

Dera Rahim Police registered a case on the complaint of Lal Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025