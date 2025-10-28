Groom, guests arrested for aerial firing, ‘torture’ of policeman

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police arrested a bridegroom and several guests at a marriage function at Chak 296 JB Jafpapur on Monday.

The police registered a first information report under sections 353, 186, 337, 506, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, police arrived at the venue following a complaint about indiscriminate aerial firing.

A group of 29 persons, including groom Usman Anwar, six nominated individuals, 15 unidentified men, and seven women, allegedly attacked the police party and tore a constable’s uniform. More force was called in, leading to the arrest of the groom and several others.

The groom’s relatives, however, accused the police of unlawful entry into their house and torturing male and female wedding guests, violating the sanctity.

BUFFALO MILK CONTEST: The 10th annual Hafiz Abdullah Big Buffalo Milk Competition was held in Faisalabad on Sunday and Monday, featuring a number of high-breed buffaloes brought by their owners.

In the contest, the buffalo owned by Haji Rana Akram of Sidhupora secured the first position by producing a record 50.875 litres of milk over a 36-hour period.

Chaudhry Tanveer Jatt’s (Haroonabad) buffalo took the second position with 47.490 litres and Ali Imran Baloch’s animal stood third with 46.165 litres.

In the two- and four-tusked buffalo competitions, Chaudhry Usman Gujjar’s animal won first position with 30.415 litres. Manzoor Hussain Bhatti’s Ravi buffalo was second with 28.080 litres and Chaudhry Tanveer Jatt’s buffalo stood third with 24.960 litres.

Chief guest Atta Gujjar presented trophies and shields to the winners. He stated that such programmes are important for encouraging local farmers and promoting the country’s livestock sector.

ENCOUNTER: A robber was killed in an encounter with Shorkot City police late on Sunday night. A police official said a team stopped four suspicious motorcyclists near Khaki Lakhi Pul.

The suspects opened fire and hid in a sugarcane field. During the police retaliation, one suspect was killed, reportedly by a bullet from his own accomplices, while the others escaped under the cover of darkness.

The deceased was identified as Mukhtar alias Kali, who had a criminal record involving 43 serious cases, including robbery and theft.

TRAFFIC WARDEN: Following a social media video showing a traffic warden allegedly torturing a woman on Jail Road outside the DIG Jails office in Faisalabad, Chief Traffic Officer Nasir Javed Rana took immediate action.

The Warden, Farhan Tahir, was summoned, suspended, and handed over to Civil Lines police with instructions to register a case against him.

ARRESTED: A teenager, who allegedly molested a minor student while she was on her way to school in Pirmahal has been traced.

The suspect, identified as Adeel, was arrested on Monday in a joint operation by the CCD and Pirmahal police.

SEMINAR: A seminar on job provision was held on Monday at the Jhang Government College of Technology, attended by renowned multinational companies from across the country.

Following on-site tests and interviews for talented students in technical education, 47 diploma of associate engineers were offered jobs.

Principal Imran Asghar emphasised that the coming era belongs to technical education, urging that the youth be taught skills to make them technically proficient.

He asserted that a major cause of unemployment is a lack of skills or technical education, suggesting that if the youth were skilled, the country could be counted among the developed nations.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025