Elder gunned down in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Unidentified gunmen killed a notable elder of War Mamund tehsil, Malik Mohammad Habib, in Inayat Kallay Bazaar here on Monday, the police and traders said.

They said that the deceased, 60, was critically injured in the attack and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, for treatment.

However, they said he succumbed to his injuries during surgery at the hospital’s emergency department.

Malik Habib was also the former chairman of Dabar Aman committee, working to maintain peace in the area, Hazrat Habib, the deceased’s elder son, said in a social media post.

No one claimed responsibility for the incident, which the police are investigating.

The murder of Malik Habib in broad daylight has caused fear among traders, sparking deep condemnation from people of different walks of life.

Bajaur Aman Jirga chairman Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, ANP MPA Mohammad Nisar Khan, PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehaman, and others condemned the killing, and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025