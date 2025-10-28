Muqam urges CM to focus on people’s development

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday urged the newly-elected chief minister of the province, Sohail Afridi, to focus on the province’s development and people’s welfare instead of making controversial statements.

Addressing a function here, Mr Muqam said that the people of KP had shown that they stood with the PML-N for the development, peace and stability in the province.

He welcomed former ANP candidate for the National Assembly Arbab Zain Umar, along with his family and thousands of supporters, into the PML-N’s fold, calling their inclusion a sign of growing public confidence in the party’s vision for progress.

Muqam said that joining PML-N in the current challenging times reflected the political maturity and awareness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, who had realised that only PML-N could guarantee the provincial and national progress.

Says PTI govt should produce comprehensive plan to combat terrorism, protect youth’s future

He added that the inclusion of an educated, capable and visionary leader like Arbab Zain Umar would strengthen the party’s presence in the province.

The minister flayed the KP government and the ruling PTI for “destroying the province during the last 13-year-long rule.”

“There is no sign of good governance; institutions are paralysed, and the people have been deceived,” he said.

Muqam said that the provincial chief minister couldn’t even form a cabinet without the permission of a jailed individual (PTI founder Imran Khan), and the situation was an insult to the people and democracy.

He said the PTI-led government had completely failed in education, healthcare, security and employment.

“The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been deprived of laptops, scholarships and job opportunities, while the chief minister’s entire focus is on a tug-of-war with Islamabad and securing his leader’s release,” he said.

The minister said that the provincial government must prioritise protection of the people’s rights and welfare instead of serving a prisoner’s agenda, and should present a comprehensive plan to combat terrorism, restore peace and secure the future of its youth.

He accused PTI of distorting the historical identity and sacrifices of Pakhtun people.

“Pashtuns have made immense sacrifices for Pakistan, with thousands laying down their lives for the country’s defence. They’re Pakistan’s strongest foundation,” he said.

Mr Muqam said that Pakistan was a unified state, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being its integral part.

“No one has the right to spread hatred among people or poison their minds against the country’s institutions. Any attempt to create mistrust against the Pakistan Army and other state institutions serves the enemy’s agenda,” he said.

Muqam said that Pakistan stood at a juncture where unity and national cohesion were more essential than ever.

He paid tribute to Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir, saying under his command, Pakistan’s armed forces have rendered tremendous sacrifices and defeated enemies on every front.

“If Pakistan stands strong today, it is because of the bravery, discipline and leadership of our armed forces,” he said.

The federal minister also lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “visionary and hardworking leader,” who, he said, was striving for the country’s economic recovery, national unity and public welfare.

He said the strong coordination and trust between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir was a clear sign that Pakistan was moving in the right direction.

“This unity is the true guarantee of Pakistan’s stability and progress,” he asserted.

Mr Muqam said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, as the prime minister, gave the country motorways, energy projects, peace and development.

He said the politics of PML-N was based on public service and development and not lies and chaos.

The minister said that the people of KP must choose between the politics of chaos and hatred and the path of peace, prosperity and progress.

He said that the PML-N was the only mainstream party which was capable of lifting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of socio-economic backwardness and putting it on the road to development.

Mr Muqam urged people to unite for the common goal of building a strong, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan, saying this is the vision of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the mission of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the dream of every patriotic Pakistani.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025