Interview for post of HMC medical director postponed at eleventh hour

PESHAWAR: Medical teaching institutions continue to be run by executive officers working on acting change basis as hopes for appointment of a permanent medical director of Hayatabad Medical Complex vanished when interview for the position was postponed at eleventh hour.

The interview for the post of medical director of HMC was scheduled to take place on Monday but the secretary of Board of Governors (BoG) issued a notification, saying that it was postponed till further order.

On October 24, the chairman of MTI-Policy Board, Dr Nausherwan Burki, wrote a letter to BoG of HMC that he was receiving several messages, suggesting violation of regulations in the process of selecting a medical director for the institution.

The Policy Board, therefore, requests that the process should be frozen until these concerns have properly been examined.

Most MTIs are run by executive officers working on acting charge basis

Prof Burki, when contacted, said: “No, this is merely to ensure that all this is done with proper board’s approval and once that is confirmed they will be able to proceed with interviews and subsequent selection of suitable MD.”

Sources, however, said that the MD was working on acting basis as his three-month of legal tenure had ended. “Not only MD, but hospital director (HD) of HMC has also been working on acting basis since May this year,” they added.

They said that the selection committee, formed to hold interview for the post, was already dissolved after complaints were received by the board amid rumours that efforts were afoot to continue with acting executives at HMC.

“Running positions like MD, HD and dean of medical teaching institutions through acting charge basis is not news anymore as in most cases these positions are held by temporary people with the approval of the respective BoGs,” said sources.

The PTI government passed Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act (MTIRA), 2015 under which the respective Board of Governors runs the institutions covered under this law.

Board of Governors appoints dean, HD, MD, nursing director (ND) and director finance (DF) to the respective MTI run by it. Despite the significance of these positions, acting people are working against these posts.

In Lady Reading Hospital, where MTI law was pioneered, has been run by acting dean since July. Recently, a senior dermatologist and former chief executive officer of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) was selected as dean of LRH. He will take charge on November 3.

The MD of LRH is also working on acting charge basis. Interview for the post will be held today (Tuesday).

“In some cases, appointments on these important posts have been put on hold owing to court’s order while in others BoGs are dragging feet to have permit officials in many MTIs. Except a couple of MTIs, others have yet to get permanent people on these high-ranking positions,” said sources.

They said that some employees of MTIs had been working on acting positions for more than two years.

In June this year, the BoG of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) granted five-year extension to the dean of KMC, despite arguments by health experts that reappointments of MTI employees were depriving other people of jobs and such positions could be advertised to hire competent candidates from market, they said.

However, in line with item 6 of regulations, a dean for medical college can be appointed for a period of five years, which is renewable for further term of five years on the discretion of BoG based on performance and so documented by the board.

“The same BoG also gave extension to dean of Khyber College of Dentistry. Both the extensions were as per law and avoided court’s cases that have been one of the causes of delays in such appointments,” said sources.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025